Working Man Winery In Lebanon Offers Place to Gather

In October 2023, Connie Kondrat and her husband, Will Johnson, opened Working Man Winery on Main Street in Lebanon, Tennessee. They offer ten different wines they make themselves, as well as many spaces in which to relax and unwind, have a party, have a snack or enjoy the evening under the stars outdoors.

Working Man Winery 1 of 6

“My husband has been making wine for seven years,” explained Kondrat, “and when we moved here from Cincinnati, Ohio, we thought this building would make a great winery.”

Their wines run the gambit from dry to sweet, but not muscadine, which is what is found in a lot of local Tennessee wineries. They use grapes that they have imported from California and Washington State because the climate in Tennessee just produces sweet wine grapes.

“Tennessee grapes are best used for dessert wines,” explained Kondrat.

Those interested in having a taste of Working Man wines can order a tasting flight of four samples for $7, and then get a glass of what they like the best for $8. Four reds, three white and one blush offerings are available, as well as a raspberry merlot, a peach chardonnay, and a blackberry dessert wine.

Connie whips up a menu of light plates for snacks, including typical bar favorites like flat breads, charcuterie boards and spinach dip. They have also played host to food trucks, including Blue Moon Barbecue.

They are always having activities. On the first Thursday of each month, they have a Sip and Paint night. Bingo is offered the second and fourth Friday with prizes provided by other local businesses. Around Valentine’s Day they did a wine and chocolate pairing event. In April they had a Wild Edibles class. They also have live music, and they are going to be doing Songwriter Sunday nights with an open mic. Recently, the winery acted as the set for a video for Jeffery Wayne’s “Winds of Change.”

On weekdays, the historic space, which was built in 1932, can be rented for small to medium sized events. They have a large open courtyard behind the tasting room, and a lounge area inside with exposed brick walls and original oak floors. They have given the space a Tuscan feel with a dash of Southern honkey tonk.

“We did a lot of work on the space before we opened,” explained Kondrat. “When we took out the drop ceiling, we discovered a beautiful painted tin tile ceiling.”

They hope to build a stage in the outdoor courtyard in the near future so they can offer more music during the summer months.

Keeping with their Tuscan theme, they also offer a few locally made products, like flavored olive oils from Southern Olive.

The winery is dog-friendly.

Working Man Winery is located at 402 East Main Street in Lebanon, Tennessee. They are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Follow them on Facebook. Contact them at (615) 915-3911 or by email at [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy