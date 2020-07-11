Your backyard pool is a haven. It’s where you relax on the weekend or after a long workday. Your backyard pool is where you play with your kids and have fun. And in the midst of the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, having a space to decompress and enjoy being with loved ones is more important than ever.

But did you know your pool can also double as a great workout facility? It’s true! Whether in this era when a lot of fitness facilities are closed or limited in capacity, whether you love the privacy and freedom or exercising at home, or whether you just want to be outdoors but find it way too hot to go for a run, a backyard pool workout could be just what you need!

What Equipment Do I Need?

If swimming laps isn’t your thing, you may be wondering what else you can do to exercise in the pool. Fortunately, minimal equipment is required. And you probably already have most of it. But like all exercises, you can always add more! The two pieces of equipment recommended are a pool noodle and a kickboard. (See? You already have them!) If you want to up the intensity or add some different pool exercises, you can also invest in aqua dumbbells, aqua fitness gloves or flippers.

Pool Exercises

Pool exercises are great because you minimize impact (wear and tear) on joints while using the resistance of the water to maximize the results of your movements. A few backyard pool workouts to try are:

Cannonballs. Hold each end of a pool noodle with the noodle wrapped around your back and under your arms, supporting you while you float in the deep end. Extend your legs towards the bottom, feet together, toes pointed. Then, using your abs, raise your knees to your chest (just like you were a kiddo doing a cannonball). Hold for two seconds, then extend. Repeat 20 reps. Works core, hips, legs

Deep Sea Dive. Stand in waist-deep water with your feet hip width apart, holding a pool noodle at the surface, hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Press your arms (and noodle) downward below the surface as one leg extends behind you until parallel to the pool bottom. Return to starting position. Do 10 reps on each leg. Works arms, chest, back, core, glutes, legs

Water Taxi. Sit on a kickboard, knees together with lower legs dangling. Extend your arms in front of you, palms facing outward, then sweep arms apart (similar to a breaststroke motion). Then turn your arms inward, palms facing one another with elbows slightly bent, and bring your arms together in front of you. Do one motion for 30 seconds, then switch to the opposite motion for 30 seconds. Works back, shoulders, arms, chest, abs

Tombstone Kicks. Stand at the wall of the pool. Hold a kickboard vertically (round side up) with your arms fully extended in front of you and the board half submerged. Kick off from the wall to gain momentum and kick as hard as you can towards the other wall of the pool, maintaining the kickboard in the tombstone position. Continue for 1 minute. Works arms, back, glutes, legs, abs

Enjoy Your Backyard Pool Workout

You may notice a lot of these exercises are reminiscent of childhood play. Who knew what we used to consider fun was actually great exercise? (Even doing flips in the pool is an excellent workout for your core and breathing!) No one said a workout couldn’t also be fun. So enjoy your backyard pool workout!

