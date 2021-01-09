Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Woods Air Movement officials announced Jan 7 that the ventilation and fan company will establish a U.S. facility in Murfreesboro.

Woods Air Movement will re-establish its North American presence in the U.S. market by investing $3.6 million and creating 27 jobs in Rutherford County.

The company is constructing a new, purpose-built 25,000-square-foot facility, which will be its North American headquarters and manufacturing facility for industrial ventilation products used in road and rail tunnels, non-residential buildings and underground parking garages. The facility will also function as a product testing center, which will be accessible to customers.

“One of the top goals of the Murfreesboro City Council along with our partners at the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce is to attract higher paying jobs to help keep talented MTSU graduates in our community. We are excited to celebrate the decision by Woods Air Movement to locate an advanced manufacturing and R&D facility in Murfreesboro. We look forward to welcoming Woods’ leadership and nearly 30 engineering jobs to our growing and livable community,” ­said Murfreesboro City Mayor Shane McFarland

“I am pleased Woods Air has chosen Murfreesboro as its premier R&D testing facility in the U.S. Our community offers a great workforce, a business-friendly environment and many opportunities for expanding businesses. I congratulate Woods Air on this new U.S. location and appreciate the work of state and local officials who helped secure these jobs and investment for Murfreesboro,” said Sen. Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro)

Originally established in 1909 in Colchester, England, Woods Air Movement is globally recognized in a variety of markets from building ventilation and fire safety to customized industrial projects. Woods Air Movement manufactures smoke and fire safety products as well as centrifugal, axial Jet Thrust and roof fans. The company also specializes in acoustic and engineering support services.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Rutherford County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $540 million in capital investment.