Woodbury Police Department Now Hiring Police Officers

The Woodbury Police Department has announced an opening for the position of Police Officer.

The starting pay for a certified officer is $20.00 per hour and the starting pay for an uncertified officer is $18.50 per hour. This position includes opportunities for overtime as well. Officers work 12-hour swing shifts. Officers receive 11 paid holidays as well as a paid day off for their birthday. They also receive 40 hours of paid vacation after a year of service and 8 hours of sick time accrued each month of service.

The City of Woodbury provides and finances each officer’s health insurance, including Medical, Vision and Dental. Officers are also included in the city’s TCRS retirement plan with 401K options and take-home vehicle program.

If you are interested, visit the Woodbury Police Department Monday – Friday from 7am – 3pm to pick up an application. The police department is located at 965 W Main St, Woodbury.

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