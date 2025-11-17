Women Riders in Nashville Can Now Request Female Uber Drivers

This summer, Uber launched Women’s Preferences in select cities, allowing riders to request a female driver. The feature has now expanded to 26 cities, including Nashville.

Here’s how it works.

Women riders have three ways to choose trips with women drivers:

Request on-demand: When requesting a trip on demand, women riders will see an option called Women Drivers. If the wait time is longer than anticipated, they can always opt for another ride with a faster pickup.

Reserve in advance: For more planning and certainty, women riders can use Reserve to pre-book trips with women drivers.

Set a preference: Women riders can set a preference for a woman driver in their app settings. While it’s not guaranteed, turning on the Women Preference increases your chances of being matched with a woman driver.

For Drivers

Women drivers can simply toggle on the “Women Rider Preference” in their app settings to start receiving trip requests from women riders.

This offers women drivers new ways to earn on their terms with flexibility and confidence. If they want to receive trip requests from all riders, they can turn the preference off at any time.

