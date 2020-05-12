The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is working a death investigation at the Chariot Pointe Apartments after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning, May 12. Detectives are trying to determine how she died.

MPD officers were dispatched to the apartment complex, located in the 1700 block of E. Northfield Blvd., around 5:48 a.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an unresponsive female. The woman, in her mid-30’s, was pronounced deceased by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The body was discovered by a tenant of the complex who immediately contacted police.

The case has been assigned to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and is currently under investigation.

