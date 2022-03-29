Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in theft of property case.

On March 21, the victim dropped his wallet near the video gambling machines at the Neighborhood Market on S. Maney Ave. The victim left the store and later realized he left his wallet behind. When he returned, the wallet was gone.

The wallet contained cash, three debit/credit cards, social security card and $300 worth of gift cards.

The debit card was used to withdraw cash from an ATM at a gas station.

If you can help identify this person, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to [email protected]

