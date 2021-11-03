Woman Wanted for Questioning in Bank Fraud Case

Detectives need assistance identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a bank fraud case.

A Murfreesboro resident filed two police reports with MPD about multiple fraudulent withdrawals from her U.S. Bank account.

On Oct. 5, an unidentified withdrew $2,500 from a U.S. Bank in Chicago, using the victim’s personal information.

On Oct. 18, it appears the same woman withdrew $11,742 from a U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, MN using fake ID with the victim’s personal information.

The victim does not know the person and did not authorize the transactions. If you can help detectives identify this woman, contact Detective Steven Vajcner at 629 201 5665.

You can also report info anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).