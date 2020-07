Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the photos regarding a fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On July 11, the unidentified woman used a stolen debit card and made two purchases totaling hundreds of dollars at Target and Lowe’s.

If you have any information as to the identity of this individual and where she can be located, please contact Detective Chris Pitts at (629) 201-5508 or email [email protected]

