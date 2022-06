Violent Crimes Division detectives are working to identify the woman who Sunday at 6:50 p.m. robbed the GameStop at 2086 Gallatin Pike North in Madison.

She entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. She fled on foot with cash. The same suspect is believed to have robbed a Smyrna GameStop at 810 Industrial Drive later that same night.

Anyone who recognizes her from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

