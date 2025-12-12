Woman Killed in Crash on I-840

A crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County has left one person dead, according to WSMV.

The incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. near mile marker 56.8 by Shacklett Road, shutting down the interstate for several hours while troopers investigated.

According to THP, a Honda Pilot heading west on I-840 struck a Toyota Corolla that was stopped in a lane following an earlier crash. A woman involved in that initial wreck was standing beside the vehicles when the Pilot hit the Corolla, causing the impact that fatally injured her.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Denise Bradley. No additional injuries were reported.

Troopers said charges are expected for the driver of the Honda Pilot.

