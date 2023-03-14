Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Murfreesboro Apartment

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman found inside her apartment on Tuesday, March 14.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Officer responded to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Blvd. for a report of a corpse at 11 a.m. Once inside, responding officers discovered the body of a female who had been shot to death.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and not random.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following up on leads.