Woman Found Near Cumberland River After Going Missing in Nashville

A woman was found Thursday morning after going missing near the Cumberland River.

MNPD searched for the 33-year-old woman around the riverbank at 1st & Woodland Thursday. Police say the New Jersey woman became separated from her friend at 3rd and Broadway before 2 a.m.

She was reported missing just before 4am. According to MNPD, she emerged from the riverbank around 9am.

In March, University of Missouri student Riley Strain went missing in the same area, launching a two-week search along the Cumberland River. His body was found two weeks later in the river approximately 8 miles from downtown.

