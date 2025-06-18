Woman Caught on Camera Dumping Trash in Rutherford County

June 18, 2025 – Camera video posted by the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center reflected a woman dumping trash Monday on Asbury Road and being arrested Tuesday.

Work center Officer John Johnson sorted through the garbage and located several items showing a possible address of the people who dumped the trash, said Work Center Lt. Jason Peralta.

Johnson found the vehicle parked on Hord Road and notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jimmy Coleman and Deputy Tyler Purvis located suspect Heather Nichole Morales and asked her to clean up the trash dumped on Asbury Road.

Afterwards, Purvis charged Morales with littering and driving on a revoked license.

Morales, 31, of Maple Street in Smyrna was released on $2,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Oct. 22 in General Sessions Court.

Peralta said the actions of the work center staff to keep Rutherford County clean shows due diligence when their cameras identify people who dump trash.

“It shows we are doing our part as county officials to show illegal dumping will not be tolerated,” Peralta said. “It’s going to show the public we are doing everything in our power to keep Rutherford County clean.”

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: RCSO

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email