Smyrna Police need your help identifying a suspect who assaulted a female customer at Parkway Wine & Spirits on Christmas Eve.

The 35 year old female victim was punched in the face by the male suspect after he was confronted about parking in a handicap space. The female wearing the blue shirt and black jacket in the video was the passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The suspect was driving a silver Volvo S60 and was described to police as possibly being of Middle Eastern descent and in his early 20’s.

If anyone has information or can identify the male suspect or female passenger, please contact Detective Hannah stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org or by phone 615-267-5146.

