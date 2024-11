November 22, 2024 – The La Vergne Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in an arrest.

Officers responded to the incident on November 21, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., in the 1700 block of Briarhill Court.

A 51-year-old female suspect was taken into custody on scene. LPD is not seeking any additional suspects.

No additional details have been released.

