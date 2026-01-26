Woman Arrested in Dangerous DUI Involving Unrestrained Child

La Vergne Police arrested a woman Saturday night after officers say she was driving on the wrong side of Murfreesboro Road while drifting in and out of consciousness.

Police report the incident occurred around 10:57 p.m. on January 24, 2026. Officers attempted a traffic stop after observing the vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. Once stopped, officers made contact with the driver, who continued to lose consciousness. Police placed the vehicle in park and attempted to have the driver exit, but she resisted and was detained.

Emergency medical services responded to evaluate the driver, who later admitted to taking narcotics, though the substance was unknown.

During the investigation, officers discovered a 5-year-old child in the back seat who was not restrained. The child was immediately secured, transported safely to the police department, and released to a family member.

Officers also noted the vehicle was equipped with an ignition interlock device that appeared to have been tampered with, allowing the vehicle to operate without proper use.

The driver was transported for medical evaluation and later taken into custody. She was charged with DUI – 5th offense, reckless endangerment, child abuse/neglect/endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, and driving a motor vehicle without a functioning ignition interlock device. Bond was set at $20,000.

Police say the incident could have ended tragically and credit quick officer response with preventing further harm. Authorities are reminding the public that impaired driving is life-threatening and urge anyone who sees dangerous driving to call 911 immediately.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email