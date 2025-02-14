Woman Arrested After Stolen Tag, Drugs Located in Murfresboro

February 14, 2025 – The MPD Real Time Crime Center license plate reader cameras alerted officers of a stolen tag displayed on a Honda Accord on Feb. 12.

A traffic stop was conducted on New Salem Hwy and Middle Tennessee Blvd. Officers confirmed the car was not stolen, but the tag was.

Three large rocks, believed to be Methamphetamine, were found in the car. The driver, a 39-year-old woman says she borrowed the car, and claimed no knowledge of the stolen tag or drugs.

She was arrested for use of a stolen license plate, simple possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and a failure to appear warrant from Sumner County

Source: Murfreesboro Police

