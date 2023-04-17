Woman Accused of Trying to Set Fire at Tennessee Capitol

A woman is in jail after she allegedly set fire to a key card box at the State Capitol in Nashville on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to WSMV.

MNPD has charged 44-year-old Shalethia Diane Christian with arson and vandalism on government property.

According to police, Christian ripped the key card box off from the east side of the Capitol, and began burning the box’s wires with a lighter.

Smoke entered into an office, according to police, but the fire didn’t cause major damage to the building located at 600 Martin Luther King Ave.

Christian was booked into jail on a $12,500 bond.