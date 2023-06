Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On May 19 and May 25, hundreds of dollars worth of liquor was stolen from Stones River Liquor on N. Thompson Lane.

The unknown female is also suspected in stealing liquor from Old Fort Liquor and Wine on Cason Lane on May 19. A gold Toyota Corolla and red Chevrolet Cruze were used as getaway cars in the thefts.

If you know this person, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or email 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.

MORE CRIME NEWS