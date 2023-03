Do you know this person? Detectives are asking for help identifying this person of interest in a theft of merchandise case.

On Feb. 22, an unidentified individual entered the Finish Line on Old Fort Pkwy and stuffed $3,000 worth of Nike men’s apparel into several bags and left the store without paying.

If you know who this is, please contact Detective Worden at 629-201-5637 or via email 0954@murfreesborotn.gov.