Wire Thieves Hit Smyrna Hotel Under Construction

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying individuals responsible for a theft of wire at a construction site.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the vehicles pictured pulled into a hotel under construction located at 800 Expo Drive. The occupants of these vehicles entered the hotel and pulled wire from the walls. This wire is valued at $3,000.

Anyone who may know the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434.

MORE CRIME NEWS