Wintry Weather Ahead: How to Prepare for Freezing Conditions

Colder weather is on its way! Middle Tennessee may see a “wintry mix” of freezing rain, freezing drizzle, or sleet early Sunday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville. Then temperatures next week will plummet, with highs on multiple days at or below freezing midweek.

Don’t get caught off guard! Here are several things you can do to prepare in advance for freezes and winter storms:

Know your area’s risk for winter storms. Extreme winter weather can leave communities without utilities or other services for long periods of time.

Stay informed about your community’s risk and response plans. Links to response plans for various areas in the county are available at the bottom of this page.

Prepare your home to keep out the cold. Make sure the insulation, caulking, and weather stripping is in good condition.

Learn how to protect pipes from freezing. Something as simple as letting faucets drip and opening cabinet doors will help prevent pipes from bursting and causing water damage inside your home.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups. Have extra packages of batteries in each size for alarms and detectors, radios, and flashlights.

Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of freezing weather and winter storms.

There are a number of outlets to receive alerts and updated weather information.

Sign up for your county’s alert warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind the needs of each family member, including pets. Don’t forget any medications.

Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks are staples of an emergency car kit.

Make sure your car is ready for winter. Check on the battery, ignition, antifreeze, heater, defroster, windshield wipers, thermostat, headlights, hazard lights, brakes, oil, and filters.

Keep your gas tank full. Don’t hoard gas in multiple containers, if enough people do this it can cause a fuel shortage.

Learn the signs of and basic treatments for frostbite and hypothermia. For more information, visit the CDC’s winter safety page.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email