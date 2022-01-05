Last updated January 5, 7:55am
It is definitely feeling like winter in middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS.
- Snow could start by daybreak on Thursday, lasting through the day and into the evening
- Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday morning
- Forecast for Thursday shows 1 inch southwest to 4 inches northeast, and some local higher amounts Upper Cumberland
- Frigid temps Thursday into Friday
