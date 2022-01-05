Last updated January 5, 7:55am

It is definitely feeling like winter in middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS.

Snow could start by daybreak on Thursday, lasting through the day and into the evening

Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday morning

Forecast for Thursday shows 1 inch southwest to 4 inches northeast, and some local higher amounts Upper Cumberland

Frigid temps Thursday into Friday