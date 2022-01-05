Last updated January 5, 7:55am

It is definitely feeling like winter in middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS.

Live Weather Radar

  • Snow could start by daybreak on Thursday, lasting through the day and into the evening
  • Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday morning
  • Forecast for Thursday shows 1 inch southwest to 4 inches northeast, and some local higher amounts Upper Cumberland
  • Frigid temps Thursday into Friday

