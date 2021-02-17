Winter weather school closures for February 18, 2021.

Last updated: Feb 17, 12:19pm

Rutherford County Schools

All county schools will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

RCS has not made a decision yet on whether the central office will be closed Thursday but they will have a decision once we see what happens later Wednesday.

Likewise, RCS will make a decision on Thursday’s extracurricular activities later today.

The rezoning meeting for Plainview Elementary School has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 pm. at the RCS Central Office.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Due to the winter weather conditions, Murfreesboro City Schools and the Extended School Program will be closed Wednesday, February 18th.

Other School Closures

Bill Rice Christian Academy

Franklin Road Christian School

Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers in Smyrna

Providence Christian Academy

Stay weather aware with our live weather radar here!