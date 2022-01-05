Winter weather has caused local schools to close. Below is a list of local school closures.

School Closures for January 6, 2022:

Rutherford County Schools

Because of multiple forecasts calling for winter weather conditions that will impact our roads during the morning hours, RCS has decided to close all schools tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Due to multiple forecasts calling for significant winter storms including ice and snow tomorrow, MCS has decided to close schools and ESP on Thursday, January 6.

College Closings

Austin Peay

