Click Here For Local Live Traffic Conditions
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022
TNZ006>011-026>034-059-062>066-041700-
/O.EXT.KOHX.WW.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-220204T1700Z/
Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson-
Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-
Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-
Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville,
Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro,
Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood,
Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta,
and Crossville
736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. A dusting of snow is also possible.
* WHERE…Portions of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing drizzle and sleet may cause
worsening travel conditions this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
$$
11
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Nashville TN
622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022
TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022
…Slippery and Icy Road Conditions across Middle Tennessee this
Morning…
With plenty of residual moisture in place and temperatures at or
below freezing, many roadways across Middle Tennessee are slippery
and icy. Temperatures early this morning range from the mid 20s
in the northwest to near 30 degrees along the Cumberland Plateau.
We still expect some additional light mixed precipitation to move
across the mid state early this morning. This additional
precipitation will only act to further impact the hazardous
driving conditions across the area.
Bridges and overpasses will likely be the most problematic with
ice formation likely. Be especially cautious and aware that black
ice, or ice you cannot see, is likely and very dangerous even
though it is not visible.
Temperatures today are not expected to warm above freezing.
Therefore, improving conditions due to some drying may not occur
until afternoon at the earliest. If you must travel across the mid
state area this morning, slow down, and allow extra time to reach
your destination.
$$
21