Click Here For Local Live Traffic Conditions

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Nashville TN

736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

TNZ006>011-026>034-059-062>066-041700-

/O.EXT.KOHX.WW.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-220204T1700Z/

Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson-

Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-

Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-

Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville,

Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown,

Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,

Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro,

Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood,

Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta,

and Crossville

736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. A dusting of snow is also possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing drizzle and sleet may cause

worsening travel conditions this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

$$

11

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Nashville TN

622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041800-

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-

Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-

Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-

Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-

Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-

Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,

Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,

Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,

McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,

Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,

Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,

Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,

Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,

Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,

Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,

Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski

622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

…Slippery and Icy Road Conditions across Middle Tennessee this

Morning…

With plenty of residual moisture in place and temperatures at or

below freezing, many roadways across Middle Tennessee are slippery

and icy. Temperatures early this morning range from the mid 20s

in the northwest to near 30 degrees along the Cumberland Plateau.

We still expect some additional light mixed precipitation to move

across the mid state early this morning. This additional

precipitation will only act to further impact the hazardous

driving conditions across the area.

Bridges and overpasses will likely be the most problematic with

ice formation likely. Be especially cautious and aware that black

ice, or ice you cannot see, is likely and very dangerous even

though it is not visible.

Temperatures today are not expected to warm above freezing.

Therefore, improving conditions due to some drying may not occur

until afternoon at the earliest. If you must travel across the mid

state area this morning, slow down, and allow extra time to reach

your destination.

$$

21