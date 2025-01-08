Winter Storm Watch Issued For January 10-11, 2025

It’s still early on timing and amounts, but, we will continue to monitor this winter storm as it approaches Middle Tennessee. Now, is a good time to get any shopping done. Expect power outages so make plans accordingly.

We expect the Watch to be upgraded to a warning the closer we get to Friday. The forecast suggests thawing will be a slow go and roads could be impacted for a few days.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 309 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082200- /O.EXT.KOHX.WS.A.0001.250110T1200Z-250111T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Livingston, McEwen, Manchester, Dickson, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, Pulaski, South Carthage, McMinnville, Lebanon, Erin, Lobelville, Waynesboro, Nashville, Springfield, Lafayette, Waverly, Kingston Springs, Columbia, Crossville, Hohenwald, Smithville, Lawrenceburg, Celina, Altamont, Coalmont, Brentwood, Allardt, Linden, Smyrna, Gallatin, Ashland City, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, New Johnsonville, Gainesboro, Goodlettsville, Centerville, Hartsville, Clifton, Tennessee Ridge, Byrdstown, Franklin, Gordonsville, La Vergne, Carthage, Clarksville, Cookeville, Sparta, Jamestown, Lewisburg, Spencer, Woodbury, and Shelbyville 309 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2025 ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches with locally higher amounts to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

