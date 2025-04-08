Winter Storm Warning January 10-11, 2025, 4-8 Inches of Snow Expected

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, School and Business Closures and

From the NWS at 4:55 p.m. 1-9-2025…

*** WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE FROM 3 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY ***

*** Significant travel impacts tomorrow through Saturday morning ***

Good afternoon/evening, weather peeps. Well, the snow totals have crept up a little. The latest model run shows us with a little more moisture than we were seeing before, so the snowfall totals have increased accordingly. At this time, it appears that most of Middle Tennessee can expect 4-8″ of snow from early Friday into Friday night. (Some areas will receive less, some will receive more.) The heaviest snow will occur late tomorrow morning through the early evening. Roads will quickly become treacherous, especially rural roads and roads less traveled. Some melting will occur this weekend during the daytime, but overnight temperatures dropping back below freezing will refreeze the snowmelt. Peak melting will take place Sunday and Monday as temperatures rise above freezing with also some sunshine. Still watch for slick spots on roads as overnight temperatures drop well below freezing through next week.

Winter Storm Warning URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1231 PM CST Thu Jan 9 2025 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-101015- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0001.250110T0900Z-250111T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Ashland City, Dover, Tullahoma, Lobelville, Brentwood, Hartsville, Gordonsville, Franklin, Springfield, Nashville, Smyrna, Clarksville, Waynesboro, Tennessee Ridge, Lawrenceburg, South Carthage, Woodbury, Lafayette, McMinnville, Dickson, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Manchester, Linden, McEwen, Lewisburg, New Johnsonville, Altamont, Kingston Springs, Pulaski, Gallatin, Centerville, Erin, Columbia, Smithville, Coalmont, Goodlettsville, Waverly, Murfreesboro, Carthage, Shelbyville, Hohenwald, Clifton, and La Vergne 1231 PM CST Thu Jan 9 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches expected. South of I-40, light ice accumulations could cause a light glaze on top of the snow by mid-afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Tonight Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 33. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Friday Night Snow showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

