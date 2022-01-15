Winter Storm Izzy is ready to make an impact across Middle Tennessee and the Northeastern United States.

This afternoon, expect the rain to continue. As we head into the evening, the rain will transition to snow as the temperatures drop.

Around 4-5 inches of snow is expected for Nashville, while the Northeastern portions of Middle Tennessee are expected to receive approximately 7 inches or more.

Roads will not only be snow covered, but ice is expected after the constant downpour of rain throughout the day. If you do not have to travel, stay home.

Lows for this evening will be in the 30s.

Nashville – 47

Clarksville – 44

Murfreesboro – 46

Columbia – 48

Jamestown – 40

