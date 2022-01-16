As the snow began last night, it will be continuing into this morning as well! The National Weather Service has predicted around 4-5 inches for Nashville.

As we head into the later morning hours and temps warm back up, the snow will once again change back to rain.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is still in effect until later into the day. Stay home unless there is necessary traveling. Please be cautious while driving as snow and ice will be present on roadways.

Nashville – 36

Clarksville – 35

Murfreesboro – 34

Columbia – 35

