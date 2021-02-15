After a night of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday, which left many roads treacherous today, here’s what to expect for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, from the National Weather Service.
The Highlights:
- More snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected
- Travel is going to be difficult and scattered power outages are possible.
- There is a broad range of temperatures and forecast snow amounts across Middle Tennessee. Some won’t see much. Some will see a lot.
- Temperatures will plummet overnight into the teens and single digits
- Any melting that occurs during the day will freeze solid overnight.
Daily Forecast
Monday, Feb 15
- Freezing rain and sleet
- High near 28
- North wind around 10mph
- Chance of precipitation is 100%.
- Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible
- Total daytime sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible
Tonight:
- Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 10pm, then a chance of snow between 10pm and 4am
- Low around 13
- West northwest wind around 10 mph.
- Chance of precipitation is 100%.
- New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday, Feb 16
- A chance of flurries before noon.
- Cloudy, with a high near 24.
- West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night:
- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
- North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Send us your snow and ice pictures at [email protected]