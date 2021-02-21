The ice and snow have begun to melt. Although it will be gone soon, the recent winter weather event will not be forgotten as it brought a record number of freezing days to the middle Tennessee area.

In fact, the temperature remained below freezing for over 7 days, reports National Weather Service (NWS), which is the fifth-longest period of below freezing temperatures in the Nashville area.

As explained by NWS:

“Temperatures at Nashville [NWS Nashville office] fell below freezing on the evening of Thursday, February 11th, and remained below freezing for over 7 days until rising above 32 degrees on the afternoon of Friday, February 19. This ties for the 5th longest stretch of consecutive days with below-freezing temperatures on record at Nashville. This is also the longest period of below-freezing temperatures in 43 years.”

Top 10 Longest Periods Below Freezing at Nashville:

1. February 6-14, 1899 9 Days

2. December 26-January 3, 1877 9 Days

3. January 15-22, 1918 8 Days

4. February 8-15, 1895 8 Days

5. February 12-18, 2021 7 Days

6. January 9-15, 1978 7 Days

7. January 23-29, 1948 7 Days

8. January 4-10, 1942 7 Days

9. December 9-15, 1917 7 Days

10. December 15-21, 1901 7 Days

*Weather records for Nashville began in 1871.

Warmer temps have already moved in and we can expect spring-like temperatures all week long. The high for today (Sunday) is expected to be 54, Monday the high will be around 48 and Tuesday it will be 58.

