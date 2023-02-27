Wine & Whiskey in the Wetlands Returns This March

On Friday, March 3rd the Discovery Center (502 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) is going uncorked with the return of Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands. Running from 5:30 – 8:30 pm guests can enjoy a variety of unlimited wine, whiskey, and spirit samples.

The event is for ages 21 and up and will feature more than 150 local craft beverages provided by Stones River Total Beverages.

Delectable cuisine will also be available for purchase from local food vendors.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Designated drivers are available for $15.

Here’s an offer you don’t want to pass up. Save $10 when you purchase a “Wine and Shakes” pass and enjoy Wine and Whiskey at the Wetlands in March and Shakesbeer on May 5th. Click HERE for tickets.

Thank You For Your Support!

Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands is presented by Charlie Patel and Stones River Total Beverage.

Thanks to CED Boro and Stones River Total Beverage for sponsoring the events.

