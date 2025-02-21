Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands Returns to Benefit the Discovery Center

The Discovery Center recently announced the return of Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands on Friday, March 7th. Presented by Charlie Patel & Stones River Total Beverages and CED Murfreesboro, the annual fundraiser will take place from 6 PM to 8:30 PM, showcasing a selection of wines, whiskeys, and spirits. The event will also feature a VIP experience for an additional cost from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. Wine & Whiskey is for those 21 or older, with all proceeds benefiting the Discovery Center and their programming. Tickets are available now at the Discovery Center’s website.

Guests at this year’s event will have the opportunity to sample more than 150 wines, whiskeys, and spirits provided by Stones River Total Beverages while enjoying a night of music and community, with food available for purchase from Fatty Matty’s Pizza and Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que. This year’s VIP experience offers a selection of premium spirits and fine wines, as well as food pairings.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands back for another unforgettable evening,” said Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center. “This event is crucial to supporting the innovative, hands-on programs that ignite curiosity and foster learning in our community. We’re grateful to our presenting sponsors, Charlie Patel & Stones River Total Beverages and CED Murfreesboro, as well as SmartBank, Peery Construction, LLC., and Haynes Bros. Lumber Co. for their additional support. These generous organizations help us continue delivering transformative educational experiences to the children and families of Middle Tennessee.”

Wine & Whiskey will also feature a presentation from one of the Discovery Center’s educators, offering insight into the Murfree Spring Wetlands, the conservation efforts dedicated to preserving this natural resource, and a chance to meet some of the Discovery Center’s resident animals.

All proceeds from Wine & Whiskey benefit the Discovery Center and their hands-on educational programming. Tickets are available for purchase on the museum’s website and are $65 in advance, $70 at the door, and $15 for designated drivers. VIP tickets are available in advance for $125. To accommodate event preparations, the Discovery Center will close early at 1 PM on Friday, March 7th.

Adjacent to the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians, and birds, the Discovery Center is located at 502 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro, TN 37130. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.explorethedc.org or call (615) 890-2300.

