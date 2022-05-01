The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is combining Wine & Whiskey and Shakesbeer to offer one of the most extensive tasting experiences of the year on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM!

The event takes place at the Discovery Center’s serene Murfree Spring natural area (502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) and features theatrical performances by Murfreesboro Little Theatre, MPROV, and Inebriated Shakespeare, along with samples of a variety of local craft brews plus wines and whiskeys brought to you by Stones River Total Beverage.

Local food trucks Table of Cuba, My Roots, and Grilled Cheeserie will also be on-site to serve up delicious cuisine for purchase!

Proceeds benefit the many programs and exhibits of the Discovery Center. Tickets include entrance to the event, souvenir tasting glass, and unlimited beverage samples (excluding Designated Driver). Must be 21+ to attend.

$50 in advance, $60 at the door

Designated driver: $15

