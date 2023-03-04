Wind Gusts Reached 79 MPH in Friday’s Storm Event, NWS Wind Gust Report Here

Stock Photo

The National Weather Service (NWS) released data on the wind gusts from the weather event on Friday, March 3. The data is collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Clarksville Outlaw Field reported the strongest wind gust at 70 mph but the entire Middle Tennessee area saw dangerous wind gusts.

Live Middle Tennessee Weather Radar

wind gusts from march 3 2023 weather event
photo from NWS

Strong wind gusts caused power outages across the area as well as damage from fallen trees.

PHOTOS: Storm Damage, March 3, 2023

