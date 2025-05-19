Win Free Sushi for a Year at Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Crank the amps and cue the wasabi as Rock N’ Roll Sushi is giving fans the ultimate main course encore: a shot at winning FREE sushi for a year.

From May 19 through June 18, sushi lovers ages 18 and up can enter the brand’s nationwide sweepstakes at RockNRollSushi.com/sweepstakes for a chance to score a year’s worth of their favorite rolls, sashimi and rockin’ sides. Whoever wins this will be a “Lucky Man” or woman.

The giveaway ends with a headliner-worthy reveal on National Sushi Day – June 18 – when one winner will be randomly selected to receive $1,040 in Rock N’ Roll Sushi eats. For those doing the “Mathematics,” that’s $20 a week for 52 weeks.

“We wanted to give something back to the folks who keep us rocking,” said Craig LeMieux, CEO of Rock N’ Roll Sushi. “Our fans are the real headliners, and if this sweepstakes makes sushi their weekly soundtrack, we’re all winning.”

This one-of-a-kind sweepstakes is open to guests nationwide, with no purchase necessary to enter. Whether guests are longtime fans or just discovering the mouth-watering fusion of big flavors and head-banging vibes, Rock N’ Roll Sushi will “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

At Rock N’ Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and roll guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll – exciting, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email