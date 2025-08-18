Win Free Sandwiches for a Year at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Aug. 13, 2025 – What’s better than savoring a handcrafted bistro sandwich from Carrabba’s Italian Grill? How about a year’s worth of them – on the house!

In celebration of National Sandwich Month, Carrabba’s is giving guests the opportunity to receive free lunch for an entire year. From Aug. 12-29, guests 18 and older who join us for lunch Monday through Friday, 11am to 3pm, will receive a scratch-off card with a chance to win.

Twenty lucky guests across all participating locations will win the grand prize of one free lunch per month for 12 months.

Here’s How It Works:

Visit any participating Carrabba’s location during weekday lunch hours.

Receive a scratch-off card when you come in, while supplies last.

Scratch to reveal your prize — 20 winners will enjoy free lunch for a year!

Don’t miss out – this limited-time offer ends Aug. 29. For official rules, visit www.carrabbas.com/freelunchforayear.

Source: PRN

