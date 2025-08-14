Wilson County-TN State Fair 2025: What You Need to Know

The Wilson County Tennessee State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 14, and here’s what to know before you go.

Shuttle service is available for free to help guests avoid traffic. Buses will load and unload at two locations: Cumberland University’s football parking lot at 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, and First Baptist Church at 209 E Main Street, Lebanon.

The fair enforces a clear bag policy. Acceptable bags include clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12″x6″x12″ (logos max 4.5″x3.4″), one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″x6.5″, medically necessary items after inspection, and diaper bags with a baby after inspection.

All guests will pass through metal detectors and bag checks, and no weapons are permitted, even for concealed carry holders. Fair staff reserve the right to search all items brought onto the grounds.

Unauthorized drone use is strictly prohibited, and violators will face citations.

The sheriff’s office encourages everyone to follow these guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable fair experience.

