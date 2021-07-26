mcfadden school of excellence

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools

The scoreboard at McFadden School of Excellence had rather limited capabilities.

Installed in the early 1990s, the scoreboard hung on the backwall behind the coaches and players, who had to actually step out onto the basketball court and turn around in order to see the score or the time remaining.

After nearly 30 years, it was time to replace the outdated board that is no longer manufactured.

Dr. Clark Blair, principal at McFadden, called Andy Jakes, senior vice president and southern regional president for Wilson Bank & Trust, to see if they could help cover the $5,710 cost of purchasing a new one and “he was very willing to do that.”

“They work with a lot of our schools,” Blair said of Wilson Bank & Trust. “They’re very active in our school system.”

In addition to the new scoreboard at McFadden, Blair noted “Christiana Middle just got a new electronic sign out front as well, and it’s sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust. They’re great.”

The scoreboard, which is expected to be installed the last week of July, was purchased from Middle Tennessee Scoreboards — the same as the previous one — and manufactured by Fair-Play, makers of scoreboards for more than 85 years.

McFadden will primarily use it during physical education classes as well as the junior pro basketball program for students in second through fifth grades. The popular rec league is managed by the Rutherford County Conservation Board.

“The reason we wanted a new one was because this one is going to be wireless,” Blair said, “so it’s going to be a big improvement and we’re moving it to make it more visible for everybody.”


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here