Friday, May 1, 2026
No menu items!
Home Franklin Williamson County Schools Transportation Department to Host Job Fair

Williamson County Schools Transportation Department to Host Job Fair

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
29
Photo from WCS

The district is seeking bus drivers! The Bus Driver Job Fair on Thursday, May 14, is the perfect opportunity to join the team.

The event will take place at the WCS Transportation Department’s main office in Franklin from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Potential applicants will have a chance to meet with district representatives and learn about training and benefits. Interviews may be conducted on the day of the event.

The WCS Transportation Department is located at 1771 West Main Street in Franklin. To see vacant positions in the district, visit the WCS Careers page.

Source: WCS
More School News!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×