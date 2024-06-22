Williamson County Schools Holding Support Staff Career Fair

Don’t miss an upcoming opportunity to join the WCS support staff team on Tuesday, July 16.

WCS will be looking to hire special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, School Age Child Care (SACC) staff, substitute teachers, and maintenance workers at the Support Staff Career Fair. From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., district representatives will be at the Williamson County Administrative Complex to talk to applicants.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted during the event. The Administrative Complex is located at 1320 West Main Street.

To see job vacancies, visit the WCS Careers page. Email WCS District Recruiter Chris Lovett for more information about the event

