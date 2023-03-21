Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper Passes Away

Longtime Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.

Gen. Helper served as the District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District.

Beginning her career in Tennessee in 1998, she was appointed as District Attorney General in April 2008 and elected to the position in August 2008 and again in August 2014. She was reelected last year after running unopposed.

She also served as President of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference from 2015 to 2016 and was an active member of numerous community organization.

Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference Executive Director Guy Jones released the following statement:

“General Helper’s service and devotion to justice and the people of Tennessee was unmatched. She dedicated her life to this work and for that we owe her our deepest gratitude,” said TNDAGC Executive Director Guy Jones. “Deepest sympathy to her family and staff. She will be terribly missed.”

According to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, General Helper, died following a brief illness. She was 63.

She is survived by her husband, Gerry Helper, and two daughters.

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey stated the following:

“We are filled with sadness at the passing of District Attorney Kim Helper. She was an incredible friend and advocate for the Brentwood Police Department. General Helper and her staff saw us through some of our darkest hours with grace and professionalism when we lost Destin Legieza. Kim always served with kindness while continually searching for justice. We are praying for her husband Gerry, her daughters Renee and Abby, and all our friends at the District Attorney’s Office.”