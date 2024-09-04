Williamson County College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024 the Ag Expo Center will be filled with representatives from colleges, universities, local businesses and more. From 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students and their families are invited to the lower level of the Ag Expo Center to hear from industry representatives. Starting at  5:30 p.m., dozens of universities and institutions will have booths on the upper level. Students will have the opportunity to learn about different colleges; trade or technical schools; the military; the workforce; university accessibility offices; and inclusive higher education programming and disability services.

There is no cost to attend the event. A list of vendors and institutions scheduled to attend the event as of August 28 is available below.

For more information about the College Fair, email District School Counseling Specialist Molly O’ Neal. For more information about the Industry Fair, email College, Career and Technical Education Assistant Director Kris Schneider.

Colleges and Universities Industries
  • Academy of Make Up Arts
  • Agnes Scott College
  • University of Alabama
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Austin Peay State University
  • Aveda Institute South
  • Bard College
  • Baylor University
  • Belhaven University
  • Bellarmine University
  • Belmont University
  • Berry College
  • Bethel University
  • Butler University
  • Carson Newman University
  • Centre College
  • University of Chicago
  • The Citadel
  • Clemson University
  • Columbia State Community College
  • Covenant College
  • Cumberland University
  • Dark Horse Institute
  • University of Dayton
  • Davidson College
  • Delta State University
  • DePaul University
  • Duke Kunshan University
  • East Tennessee State University
  • Eastern Kentucky University
  • Empire Beauty School
  • University of Evansville
  • Fairfield University
  • Florida Southern College
  • University of Florida
  • Freed-Hardeman University
  • Furman University
  • George Mason University
  • George Washington University
  • Guitar Craft Academy – Nashville
  • Hampden-Sydney College
  • Hanover College
  • Harding University
  • High Point University
  • Hollins University
  • Jacksonville State University
  • University of Kentucky
  • Lee University
  • Lees-McRae college
  • Lincoln Memorial University
  • Lipscomb University
  • University of Louisville
  • Loyola University Chicago
  • Maryville College
  • University of Memphis
  • Mercer University
  • Miami University
  • Middle Tennessee State University
  • Mississippi College
  • Mississippi State University
  • Missouri University of Science Technology
  • University of Montevallo
  • Muhlenberg College
  • Murray State University
  • Nashville Film Institute
  • Nashville State Community College
  • University of North Alabama
  • University of Notre Dame
  • Nossi College of Art and Design
  • Oglethorpe University
  • The Ohio State University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • Penn State University
  • Providence College
  • Purdue University
  • Rhodes College
  • Saint Louis University
  • Samford University
  • Seton Hall University
  • University of the South – Sewanee
  • University of South Alabama
  • University of South Carolina
  • South College
  • Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • University of Tampa
  • University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
  • Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson
  • University of Tennessee Knoxville
  • University of Tennessee at Martin
  • Tennessee Rehabilitation Center Smyrna
  • Tennessee Tech
  • Texas A&M University
  • Texas Christian University
  • Transylvania University
  • Trevecca Nazarene University
  • The University of Tulsa
  • Tusculum University
  • Union University
  • United State Merchant Marine Academy
  • University College Dublin
  • Vanderbilt University
  • Virginia Tech
  • Warren Wilson College
  • Washington University in St. Louis
  • Western Kentucky University
  • University of Wisconsin – Madison
  • Wofford College
  • The Arc Tennessee/TN Center for Decision-Making Support
  • Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
  • Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Life After HS
  • Hiller, LLC
  • Gary Coin – Paralegal
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms
  • Interstate AC Service
  • City of Brentwood
  • Tennessee Highway Patrol
  • Empowered Orthodontics
  • Middle Tennessee Electric
  • Civil Constructors
  • Outreach Nashville
  • Brentwood Counseling Associates
  • LD Valencia Books
  • Scenty Soles
  • Stafford Solutions
  • MathsKarma
  • Parker Hannifin
  • YouScience
  • American Job Center
  • Ayusa International
  • Brilliant Sky Toys and Books
  • Replenish Counseling
  • White House Sport Psychology
  • Vanderbilt University Army ROTC
  • Greater Nashville Apartment Association
  • Plato’s Closet
  • Nissan
  • Ascension Saint Thomas
  • BELL Construction
  • Huntington Learning Center
  • Tutor Doctor Franklin
  • Franklin Fire Department
  • Bandit Lites
  • Williamson Health
  • WCS STEM Trailer

