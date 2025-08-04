Wilderness Station’s End of Summer Bash Set for August 9th

Wilderness Station’s End of Summer Bash is Saturday, August 9th from 6 to 8:30 pm.
Lots of activities are planned to wrap up summer in a fun and wild way:
-Compete in outdoor competitions & games
-Practice your slacklining skills
-Meet & interact with our animal ambassadors
-Announcement of photography & coloring contests winners
-Enjoy grilled cheese sandwiches, s’mores and other refreshments
-Create great memories
The cost is $5 per person and children 4 years-old and younger are free.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!