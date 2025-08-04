Wilderness Station’s End of Summer Bash Set for August 9th

Wilderness Station’s End of Summer Bash is Saturday, August 9th from 6 to 8:30 pm.

Lots of activities are planned to wrap up summer in a fun and wild way:

-Compete in outdoor competitions & games

-Practice your slacklining skills

-Meet & interact with our animal ambassadors

-Announcement of photography & coloring contests winners

-Enjoy grilled cheese sandwiches, s’mores and other refreshments

-Create great memories

The cost is $5 per person and children 4 years-old and younger are free.

