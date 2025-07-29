‘Wicked’ is Now streaming on Prime Video

Wicked took the world by storm when it premiered in 2024. And now, you can stream it on Prime Video with a Prime membership.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wicked and how to watch it on Prime Video.
How to watch the ‘Wicked’ movie on Prime Video
A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access for qualifying government assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults for those ages 18-24 and college students.
You can also rent Wicked for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch Wicked: All customers can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store.
