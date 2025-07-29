‘Wicked’ is Now streaming on Prime Video

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
7
Check out the blockbuster hit movie ‘Wicked,’ starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, on Prime Video.
Photo from Prime Video
Wicked took the world by storm when it premiered in 2024. And now, you can stream it on Prime Video with a Prime membership.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wicked and how to watch it on Prime Video.

How to watch the ‘Wicked’ movie on Prime Video

You can watch Wicked by searching for it on Prime Video on your desktop or from the Prime Video app. Wicked is available to watch on Prime Video with a Prime membership.
Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access for qualifying government assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults for those ages 18-24 and college students.
You can also rent Wicked for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch Wicked: All customers can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store.

Source: Prime Video
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR