Election Day is November 3rd.
Voters in Rutherford County are voting in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election. Not sure who’s on the ballot? Today, we highlight candidates for Eagleville Councilman, LaVergne Alderman and Smyrna Council Member. Click here for a sample ballot.
President and Vice President
Click on name for more information
- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)
- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)
- Don Blankenship/William Mohr (I)
- Rocque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson (I)
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (I)
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (I)
- Alyson Kennedy/Malcolm Jarrett (I)
- Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman (I)
- Kanye West/Michelle Tidball (I)
Resources:
- Who’s on the Ballot: U.S. Senate
- Who’s on the Ballot: U.S., TN House & TN Senate Seats
- Who’s on the Ballot: Eagleville, Smyrna & LaVergne Elections
Voting Information:
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.Reminders
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)