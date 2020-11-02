Election Day is November 3rd.

Voters in Rutherford County are voting in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election. Not sure who’s on the ballot? Today, we highlight candidates for Eagleville Councilman, LaVergne Alderman and Smyrna Council Member. Click here for a sample ballot.

President and Vice President

Click on name for more information

Resources:

Voting Information: