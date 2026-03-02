Monday, March 2, 2026
Who Will the Titans Pick? The Second Tour of the Mock Drafts

Michael Carpenter
titans
Photo from Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rearview mirror.

Some things transpired last week – a reported trade, two players cut – that could impact the 2026 NFL Draft for the Titans.

So, who will the Titans take in the first round?

Well, let’s take our second tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the fourth overall pick:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Nate Davis, USA Today: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Patrick Finley, Chicago Sun Times: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Iain MacMillan, SI.com: Tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Henry McKenna, FOX Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Cameron Sheath, Pro Football Network: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Chris Gregory, Rotoballer: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Richie Bradshaw, SI.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Matt Rooney, Beacher Report: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philadelphia: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

