Who Will the Titans Pick? The First Tour of the Mock Drafts

NASHVILLE – The Shrine Bowl is in the rear-view mirror. So is the Senior Bowl.
The NFL Combine is up next, after the Super Bowl, of course. The Titans have a new general manager heading into this offseason, and plenty of needs.
The team also has the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, who will the Titans take?
Let’s take our first tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Christian Booher, SI,com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
JP Acosta, Super Bowl Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
