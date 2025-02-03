Who Will the Titans Pick? The First Tour of the Mock Drafts

NASHVILLE – The Shrine Bowl is in the rear-view mirror. So is the Senior Bowl.

The NFL Combine is up next, after the Super Bowl, of course. The Titans have a new general manager heading into this offseason, and plenty of needs.

The team also has the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our first tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Christian Booher, SI,com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

JP Acosta, Super Bowl Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

